Childline to extend helpline hours for World Mental Health Day

Childline Gibraltar will mark World Mental Health Day on Friday October 10 by opening its helplines throughout the day for the first time in the charity’s 19-year history.

The initiative follows figures showing that 52% of all calls received last year related to children’s mental health issues, a trend consistent over the past five years.

On Friday, Childline (Freephone 8008) and Teenline (Freephone 8009) will be open from 10am to 10pm. The lines will be staffed by specially trained personnel supported by two members of the Gibraltar Health Authority’s Young Minds Team. These services normally operate between 5pm and 9pm.

Childline’s Chief Executive Officer, Caroline Carter, said: “Our experience in Gibraltar is similar to that elsewhere in the world. A recent survey for UNICEF reported that more than 80% of young people across 21 countries believe that sharing experiences with other people is a better way to address mental health issues rather than treating these issues as a personal matter to be handled alone.”

“In the view of UNICEF, investment in support services such as child helplines may greatly benefit young people by providing safe, accessible and quality ways to deal effectively with their mental health issues.”

“We want children and young people in Gibraltar to know that we are always here to support them and that they can speak to us in confidence, whatever their problems are.”

The helplines can be contacted on:

• Childline: Call 8008 or WhatsApp 58008288

• Teenline: Call 8009 or WhatsApp 58009583

• Live Chat: www.childline.gi

• Email: 8008@childline.gi