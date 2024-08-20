Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 20th Aug, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Children discover history of the WWII Tunnels

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
20th August 2024

Youngsters explored the history behind the World War II Tunnels as part of the Gibraltar National Museum’s ‘Walks Through History’ initiative, a series of educational summer workshops on local history.

Phil Smith, Senior Guide at the Gibraltar National Museum began by explaining the importance of Gibraltar as a strategic military base during the war, including Operation Torch.

Operation Torch opened a second front in North in the Mediterranean when the Allies invaded French North Africa during the conflict.

The 50km tunnel complex was built to home around 17,000 allied soldiers and was a city within the Rock, with the purpose of quashing Operation Felix, the planned Nazi invasion of Gibraltar.

The tunnels had accommodation blocks, hospital wings, storerooms, kitchens, washrooms and building areas, meaning that soldiers did not have to leave the intricate tunnels system.
Bigger tunnels were included within the network, used to transport supplies and goods through the complex.

A Woman’s RAF block was also situated within the tunnels, much to the surprise of the children.

Mr Smith emphasised that the construction of the tunnels was very much a team effort, with help from others including UK and Canada.

Life at the tunnels were advanced for its time, including a drainage system, a ventilation system and defence systems in case of a gas attack.

A wide selection of props, models, photographs and remains are available in the site to allow visitors to get a more accurate insight into what was a completely different lifestyle to our own for those residing in the tunnels.

Mr Smith added that the Great Siege Tunnels were also used during WWII, a connection was built between the two tunnel systems within the Rock in order to help the soldiers during the war years.

Most Read

Local News

Gib records hottest day of the year

Mon 19th Aug, 2024

Local News

Road to the Lines project stalls over low profits and site access

Mon 19th Aug, 2024

Local News

Nicole Valverde has star-studded year

Mon 19th Aug, 2024

Local News

Interpol confirms Moroccan teenager’s Schengen visa was forged, court hears

Fri 16th Aug, 2024

Local News

Three men arrested for fraud

Fri 2nd Aug, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th August 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
UK university trains future archaeologists at Gorham’s Cave

19th August 2024

Features
Asta Azopardi joins graduate showcase at GEMA

17th August 2024

Features
Juan Carlos Teuma gifts 1980s photo to opera star Placido Domingo after Marbella performance

17th August 2024

Features
Local researcher studies flourishing mollusc population in Gorham’s Cave

16th August 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024