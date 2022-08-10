Children learn about Gibraltar in the Second War World
Youngsters got to experience how life was on the Rock during the Second World War last week. They were led by Phil Smith, Senior Guide at the Gibraltar National Museum as part of the ‘Walks through history’ initiative, which forms part of the GSLA’s summer sports and leisure programme. The tour through the World War...
