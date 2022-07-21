Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 21st Jul, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Children learn about marine environment in Nautilus Project summer camp

By Chronicle Staff
21st July 2022

Youngsters learnt about Gibraltar’s marine environment in a week-long summer camp organised by the Nautilus Project as part of the GSLA Summer Sports and Leisure Programme.

The workshop will include snorkeling, beach combing, scavenger hunting amongst other activities.

Most of the activities were held outdoors with a workshop at the Boathouse and a ceremony at the end of the week-long course.

Children were able to understand and learn about marine life through a snorkeling session and familiarised themselves with starfish.

Most Read

Local News

Vox MP ordered to pay £20,000 damages for libelling Chief Minister

Wed 20th Jul, 2022

Local News

Plane diverted as runway closes due to unexpected staff shortage

Mon 18th Jul, 2022

Local News

Problem with power station electricity supply triggers Rock-wide outage

Wed 20th Jul, 2022

Local News

A year after opening, ‘unprecedented’ demand sees St Martin’s already at capacity

Mon 18th Jul, 2022

Local News

DPC debate highlights absence of holistic plan for Devil’s Tower Road

Tue 19th Jul, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st July 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Highly Commended artworks in Alwani Summer Painting Competition

21st July 2022

Features
91st Great Gibraltar Beach Clean raises awareness on microplastics

20th July 2022

Features
Short Story Competition 2022 School Years 8 to 10 Highly Commended Sophie Lines ‘The Night’s Sharp Eye’

19th July 2022

Features
Short Story Competition 2022 School Years 4 to 5 Winner Gianella Pitto ‘Growing’

19th July 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022