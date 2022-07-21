Children learn about marine environment in Nautilus Project summer camp

Youngsters learnt about Gibraltar’s marine environment in a week-long summer camp organised by the Nautilus Project as part of the GSLA Summer Sports and Leisure Programme.

The workshop will include snorkeling, beach combing, scavenger hunting amongst other activities.

Most of the activities were held outdoors with a workshop at the Boathouse and a ceremony at the end of the week-long course.

Children were able to understand and learn about marine life through a snorkeling session and familiarised themselves with starfish.