Children learn photography basics in summer workshop

Children learnt the basics of photography this week during a workshop organised by the Gibraltar Photographic Society.

The workshops focused on children having fun while learning forms part of the GSLA summer programme.

The classes start in the Photographic Society’s Wellington Front premises and then the promising photographers explore some of the Rock capturing images, learning about light, composition and other techniques as they go.

On Tuesday the budding photographers were in Commonwealth Park where they captured a variety of flowers, fish and other interesting elements.

They learnt how to use various settings on their cameras and took stock of light and where a shadow may fall.

The Photographic Society have held workshops as part of the summer programme for years, returning once again as an alternative to sport, for children who enjoy creative activities.

The week-long course, led by Leslie Linares and his fellow society members, sees some children learn with the Society’s equipment or bring their own, and no experience in photography is required.

The next series of workshops will be held on Monday, July 22 to Thursday, July 25.

For more information contact Mr Linares on: leslinares@gibtelecom.net