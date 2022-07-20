Children learn technique and creativity in photographic workshop
Photography classes held this week are providing youngsters with valuable insight into the technical and creative aspects of the craft. Leslie Linares, Chairman of the Gibraltar Photographic Society, took the children aged between nine and 14 to Commonwealth Park to capture the flora and fauna on Tuesday morning. The children learnt about angles, composition, exposure,...
