Tue 29th Jul, 2025

Chris-Anne Ullger shortlisted for Women In Art Prize

By Gabriella Peralta
28th July 2025

Chris-Anne Ullger has been shortlisted for the Women In Art Prize, a UK competition dedicated to championing women.

The competition, now in its eighth year, is open to all emerging women artists that are painters, photographers, sculptors, illustrators and printmakers who are living and working in the UK.

"With an awarded prize for one Overseas Artist, which my piece is eligible for,” Mrs Ullger said.

The Women in Art Prize is dedicated to empowering and celebrating women artists from diverse backgrounds by providing a platform that recognises their creativity, innovation, and contributions to the art world.

She signed up to the competition as she is always looking out for different opportunities and exhibitions both in the UK and in Spain.

“This one in particular stood out as I know of other well-known female artists who have entered and thought it would be a good chance for me to attain greater recognition beyond Gibraltar,” she said.

Mrs Ullger entered a piece called ‘Ava’ painted with Oils on board, inspired by her daughter during a trip to Conil last summer.

"I was captivated by the play of light and shadows on her face which played through the thatched wooden pergola,” she said.

Competition judges include artists, photographers, curators, sculptors, and art directors.

The prize winner for Best Overseas Artist will recieve an £1,000 prize, winner's work will be made into a print and framed for the 2025 exhibition.

Additional opportunities include Sonia Bb platform podcast interview on Create Magazine, article feature and AQ Society interview, 1-hour coaching session (top 4 overseas artists), Disruptor's magazine article and Artvox social media PR and artist profile interview.

“To be recognised among so many other talented female artists is an honour to say the least,” Mrs Ullger said.

“Many female artists throughout history have notoriously not had the recognition than that our male counterparts have often had.”

“It is a privilege to be considered to form part of this competition.”

