Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 12th Jun, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Christian Eriksen receives CPR after collapsing during Denmark-Finland game

By Press Association
12th June 2021

By PA Sport staff
Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen received CPR on the pitch after collapsing during his country’s Euro 2020 game against Finland in Copenhagen.

Inter Milan player Eriksen dropped to the ground at the Parken Stadium shortly before half-time, leaving players from both teams in clear distress.

English referee Anthony Taylor called medics on to the pitch and Eriksen underwent prolonged treatment.

A tweet from UEFA confirmed the Group B match had been suspended due to a medical emergency.

Team-mates formed a shield around the former Tottenham man, while fans inside the stadium were clearly stunned by the incident, with some pictured in tears.

Eriksen fell to the floor after rushing to receive a throw-in close to the corner flag deep in Finland’s half of the field.

The 29-year-old collapsed face first as the ball hit his knee, with nearby players immediately signalling for urgent medical assistance.

A medic was seen performing compressions on Eriksen’s chest.

The BBC, who were showing the game live, cut back to the studio where presenter Gary Lineker and pundits Cesc Fabregas, Alex Scott and Micah Richards all appeared in total shock.

Coverage of the match then ended as the decision to halt play was made.

UEFA later confirmed Eriksen had been transferred to hospital and stabilised, while the Danish football association said the player was awake.

The governing body said further information on the situation would be communicated at 18.45 UK time.

“Following the medical emergency involving Denmark’s player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET,” read the UEFA tweet.

“The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised.”

Tottenham, who Eriksen played for between 2013 and 2020 before moving to Italy, were among those to show support for the player on social media.

“All of our thoughts are with Christian Eriksen and his family,” read a tweet from the London club.

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar’s new ‘tallest building’ tops out

Fri 11th Jun, 2021

Local News

Cross-border association suggests separate channels for passport stamps

Tue 8th Jun, 2021

Local News

Officials mull border management in case of no treaty on movement

Tue 8th Jun, 2021

Local News

Rock wedding for Marillion keyboardist and wife

Fri 4th Jun, 2021

Local News

Govt changes travel rules to include pre-arrival Covid tests

Fri 11th Jun, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th June 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Finland edge out Denmark after Christian Eriksen collapse halts Euro 2020 tie

12th June 2021

Sports
Kieffer Moore to the rescue as Wales hit back to snatch draw against Switzerland

12th June 2021

Sports
Roberto Mancini praises Italy for handling pressure well to win Euro 2020 opener

12th June 2021

Sports
Italy launch Euro 2020 campaign with comfortable victory over Turkey

12th June 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021