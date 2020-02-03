Christian Family Movement organises celebration of married life

Married couples wishing to renew their vows can do so later this month in the Cathedral of St Mary the Crowned.

Since 1966 the Christian Family Movement, has organised a yearly service for married couples who wish to renew their marriage vows.

Those couples who’ve celebrated 25, 40 50 60+ years of marriage in 2019, are invited to a service to be held in the Cathedral of St Mary the Crowned on Friday, February 21.

The service will be presided by the Rt Rev Carmel Zammit, Bishop of Gibraltar.

During the service each couple will receive a certificate and later invited to the catholic community centre for refreshments.

Anyone wishing to participate, can collect a form from the cathedral bookshop.