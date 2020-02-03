Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 3rd Feb, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Christian Family Movement organises celebration of married life

Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
3rd February 2020

Married couples wishing to renew their vows can do so later this month in the Cathedral of St Mary the Crowned.

Since 1966 the Christian Family Movement, has organised a yearly service for married couples who wish to renew their marriage vows.

Those couples who’ve celebrated 25, 40 50 60+ years of marriage in 2019, are invited to a service to be held in the Cathedral of St Mary the Crowned on Friday, February 21.

The service will be presided by the Rt Rev Carmel Zammit, Bishop of Gibraltar.

During the service each couple will receive a certificate and later invited to the catholic community centre for refreshments.

Anyone wishing to participate, can collect a form from the cathedral bookshop.

Most Read

Local News

A solemn ceremony laced with chants and cheers as Gibraltar lowers EU flag

Sat 1st Feb, 2020

Brexit

Spain wants ‘area of shared prosperity’, new Foreign Minister says

Sat 1st Feb, 2020

Local News

From hospital bed to 42km, ‘Running saved my life’

Thu 30th Jan, 2020

Sports

Harvey Dixon wins 10km Flat (Eastside) - (inclusive of special feature behind the scenes video)

Sun 2nd Feb, 2020

Local News

Deal on free movement 'perfectly achievable', Podemos Andalucia leader says

Sat 1st Feb, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd February 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Joyful Riot, an inclusive and diverse choir

3rd February 2020

Features
Six months on, RAF Station Commander settles into new role

3rd February 2020

Features
Summer-born children more likely to struggle with basic skills, figures suggest

3rd February 2020

Features
Daily smoking and drinking 'linked to modest increase in brain age'

3rd February 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020