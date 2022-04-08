Christian Hernandez steps down as Chamber President, with John Isola to take over
Christian Hernandez stepped down after nine years in his role as President of the Gibraltar Chamber of Commerce at their annual general meeting on Thursday evening, citing personal reasons for his departure. John Isola, who served as Vice-President during this time, was elected as the Chamber’s new President by its members last night and Dayle...
