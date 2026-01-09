Christian Hook in Times guide of best portrait painters in Britian

Christian Hook has been selected as one of the best portrait painters in Britain by The Times newspaper, in a guide to readers of artists available for commission in the UK.

Mr Hook’s name was listed alongside Jonathan Yeo, who painted a portrait of King Charles in 2024, Emily Rogers, Francis Bell, Diarmuid Kelly, Adebanji Alade, Shannon Bono, and Jamie Coreth, who has also painted members of the Royal family.

In the article, Mr Hook was called a “charismatic Gibraltarian” who has painted a “roll call” of celebrities.

His achievements, such as winning the Sky Arts Portrait Artist of the Year in 2014 and his series where he worked with Nobel Prize-winning scientists called Painting of the Invisible, were highlighted.

Mr Hook told the Chronicle he was thrilled to have been included in the guide.

“As a proud Gibraltarian I am thrilled to have been included in this guide by the Times as one of the best portrait painters in Britain,” he said.