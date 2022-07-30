Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 30th Jul, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Christian Navas falls at the hands of England’s Willstrop

By Stephen Ignacio
30th July 2022

Gibraltar squash player Christian Navas was unable to repeat Friday’s personal squash success in the Commonwealth Games falling in the round of 32 at the hands of England’s James Willstrop.
Playing against one the host nation’s hopefuls, Christian Navas found Willstrop a very tough opponent falling 11-1 in the first game. Navas was unable to pick too many points only managing two in the second game as he fell 11-2. With the prospects already written Christian Navas was not to give up and managed to get six points from his third and final game losing this final game 11-6. The former Commonwealth Games gold medalist, James Willstrop will be going into the round of 16 after his 3-0 win and face Pakistan player Nasir Iqabal.

Most Read

Local News

Water expected to return this weekend, as AquaGib grapples with supply

Fri 29th Jul, 2022

Local News

GFRS assesses 'offensive possibilities' after tunnel fire burns overnight

Wed 27th Jul, 2022

Local News

Tunnel fire ‘under control’ as new images show extreme conditions inside

Thu 28th Jul, 2022

Local News

Water restrictions likely for two days as work underway on new pipe to AquaGib plant

Fri 29th Jul, 2022

Local News

Water restrictions after tunnel fire damages critical infrastructure

Thu 28th Jul, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

30th July 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Christian Navas through to round of 32

30th July 2022

Sports
Jack Prior U-23 Gold Medal Winner in Team GB Eight at Rowing World Championship

30th July 2022

Sports
Asia Kent produces more positives in the pool

30th July 2022

Sports
Rogers completes Birmingham 2022 marathon in 2:37:11, describing course as “brutal” (updated)

30th July 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022