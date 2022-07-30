Christian Navas falls at the hands of England’s Willstrop

Gibraltar squash player Christian Navas was unable to repeat Friday’s personal squash success in the Commonwealth Games falling in the round of 32 at the hands of England’s James Willstrop.

Playing against one the host nation’s hopefuls, Christian Navas found Willstrop a very tough opponent falling 11-1 in the first game. Navas was unable to pick too many points only managing two in the second game as he fell 11-2. With the prospects already written Christian Navas was not to give up and managed to get six points from his third and final game losing this final game 11-6. The former Commonwealth Games gold medalist, James Willstrop will be going into the round of 16 after his 3-0 win and face Pakistan player Nasir Iqabal.