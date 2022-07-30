Christian Navas through to round of 32

Gibraltar squash player Christian Navas will be playing in the Birmingham 2022 squash round of 32 after coming from behind to beat Jace Jarvis from the Cayman Islands in the round of 32 on Friday evening.

Navas was to fall behind after the first game losing 9-11.

He was to make an immediate comeback taking the second game convincingly with an 11-5 points win to level the score.

He went on to win the third and fourth games 11-8 and 11-6 to secure a place in the next round where he plays England’s James WILLSTROP.