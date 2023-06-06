Christian Santos looks back at tenure celebrating diversity
Mayor of Gibraltar Christian Santos will be leaving his post with mixed emotions, proud of achievements, sad for his departure and excited for the new challenges that could lay ahead. Throughout his tenure he has aimed to open the doors of the Mayor’s Parlour and welcome a cross-section of the community in a bid to...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here