Gibraltar College celebrates learners' achievements at annual awards ceremony

Gibraltar College celebrated the achievements of its learners at its Annual Awards Ceremony 2026, recognising academic excellence, resilience, leadership and personal development during an event held at Catalan Bay.

The ceremony brought together learners, families, staff, employer partners and invited guests to mark the accomplishments of students across a range of award categories, while also highlighting the College's expanding links with employers and continued investment in its future.

The Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, and the Director of Education, Keri Scott, attended the ceremony and presented several of the awards.

Awards were presented for academic excellence, best overall performance, commitment, attendance and punctuality, most improved learner and the Roin Sampere Award for Resilience.

The event also recognised the continued success of Gibraltar College's work placement programme, which provides learners with opportunities to gain experience with local employers while developing workplace skills.

Among the evening's highlights was recognition for Gibraltar College's Young Enterprise team, which won the Gibraltar Company Programme before securing third place at the UK National Finals.

Outgoing Student Ambassadors were also recognised for their contribution to College life, while the new team of ambassadors for the 2026-2027 academic year was formally introduced.

Guests were also treated to performances by Gibraltar College and GAMPA performing arts and music students.

The College highlighted ongoing investment in learning facilities, the expansion of vocational opportunities and plans for the future College campus at Europa Point.

It also thanked Entain for supporting improvements to learning spaces, together with Martha McComb, Juan and the team at Seawave Restaurant for hosting the ceremony.

Principal Daniel Benrimoj said: "Tonight was a celebration of everything that makes Gibraltar College special. Whilst we recognise academic achievement, we also celebrate resilience, determination, leadership, kindness and personal growth.

"Every learner has their own story and every award presented reflects hard work, perseverance and a commitment to success.

"This has been a challenging but immensely rewarding year.

"Seeing our learners achieve, develop and embrace new opportunities reminds us why education matters.

"We are incredibly proud of every learner recognised this evening and look forward to seeing what they achieve in the future."

Dr Cortes said: "Gibraltar now recognises the important place that the College plays in our educational landscape.

"The increasing opportunities available, the response of the learners, and the achievements of the whole team speak for themselves.

"Above all I congratulate the staff and learners on their work and achievements.

"As we look forward to the new College at Europa Point, the future could not look better."

The Academic Achievement awards were presented to Neville Guilliano (Level 1), Diamond Dalli (Level 2), Arabella Duck (Level 3 Year 1) and Sarah Wilkie (Level 3 Year 2).

Best Overall Performance awards went to Khadija Bendaifa (Level 1), Kelly Firth-Murison (Level 2), Chloe Vazquez (Level 3 Year 1) and Tristan Benyunes (Level 3 Year 2).

The Roin Sampere Award for exceptional resilience in adversity was presented to Lillian Williams (Level 2), Jaleesa Gomez (Level 3 Year 1) and Elsa Parody (Level 3 Year 2).

Attendance and Punctuality awards went to Evan Pereira (Level 2) and Door Menghani (Level 3 Year 1).

Commitment awards were presented to Matthew Wood (Level 1), Cameron McGinley (Level 2), Jessica Wallington (Level 3 Year 1), Ryan Polston (Level 3 Year 2) and Celine Agripino Rasposo (Level 3 Year 3).

Most Improved awards were presented to Liselle Tap (Level 1), Naomi Benyunes (Level 2), Joel Hedley (Level 3 Year 1) and Lee Gordon (Level 3 Year 2).

Kayden Hedrick received the Travel Counsellors Work Placement Award.