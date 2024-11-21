Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 21st Nov, 2024

Christmas Festival of Lights parking and traffic restrictions

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
21st November 2024

There will be parking and traffic restrictions in place tomorrow for the Christmas Festival of Lights in Casemates Square, which runs from 5.30pm to 9.30pm.

Corral Road will be closed from Gauchos Restaurant to the entrance of Landport Ditch Car Park from 4.45pm until the crowds have dispersed after the festival.

Access to Fish Market Lane will be for residents only.

Traffic diversion signs will be in place.

There will be no parking on Corral Road from 8am on Friday until after the festival.

Bicycles will be prohibited from being locked up in Casemates Square and any found by officers will be removed.

The Taxi Rank on Casemates Hill will be moved from 4pm today to Waterport Road opposite Ramsons supermarket until 7am on Saturday morning.

The Bus Stops in Market Place will be moved to Waterport Road opposite Ramsons supermarket from 4.45pm on Friday until 7am on Saturday morning.

