Plucked from the sea, an eagle is released back into the wild

A female booted eagle was released back into the wild on Wednesday morning after it was plucked from the rocky shoreline at Rosia Bay a day earlier.

Local photographer David Parody was alerted by seagulls causing a commotion as he drove by on Tuesday afternoon.

He stopped to investigate and saw the eagle in the sea swimming to shore.

As he moved closer, the bird managed to climb onto the rocks but got thrown back in by the waves.

“I picked her up from the sea,” Mr Parody told the Chronicle.

“She was exhausted and didn’t flinch.”

Mr Parody contacted Vincent Robba, from the GONHS Raptor Unit, who joined him and checked the bird for injuries.

There were none and the bird had good fat reserves.

The eagle was allowed to rest at the Raptor Unit’s facilities and was released early on Wednesday morning.