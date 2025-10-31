Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 31st Oct, 2025

Local News

Christmas Festival of Lights returns to Casemates Square

By Chronicle Staff
31st October 2025

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, will host the Christmas Festival of Lights at Casemates Square on Friday, November 21, 2025.

This year’s show, The Elf, the Cat and the Christmas Star, will feature two identical performances combining projection mapping, strobe lights, fire, confetti and other special effects. The event will be set to music, creating a 360° immersive experience.

Each show will last up to 60 minutes and take place from 6.30pm to 7.30pm and again from 8.30pm to 9.30pm.

Entry to Casemates Square will be strictly via Market Place. Stewards and security personnel will manage entry and exit, and the public is asked to be mindful of capacity limits when planning their visit.

The first show will allow access from 5.30pm, with the queue opening at Market Place from 4.30pm. The second show will open for access from 8pm, with the queue beginning at 6.30pm. Each performance has a maximum capacity of 3,500 people.

The organisers have advised that theatrical smoke, fog, fireworks, strobe lighting, lasers, fire and loud sound effects will be used during the event.

Following the event, Gibraltar’s Christmas lights will switch on automatically each evening until Tuesday, January 6, 2026. As in previous years, they will remain on throughout the nights of Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and the Three King’s Cavalcade.

The event is organised in conjunction with the Gibraltar Electricity Authority.

