CHRISTMAS MESSAGE – LEADER OF THE OPPOSITION, KEITH AZOPARDI

This year has been very different to how we thought it would be when it started.

The COVID pandemic dramatically changed how we lived our lives given the social and economic lockdowns. It swept across the world leaving no country untouched. It took and threatened lives and devastated economies and livelihoods.

I said that the GSD would be robust but constructive when I became Opposition Leader and that if in the public interest we needed to work together we would not fail you. From the outset we recognized the seriousness of the potential threat for Gibraltar and we worked closely with Government during the intense period of March to June to ensure public health and economic measures were taken which bought our health service time, kept the virus at bay and stabilized the economy.

We have suffered but in comparison with how other countries have been afflicted we have endured this pandemic much better than many other places. And the restrictions while more intrusive than normality have not been generally as harsh as in other nations. We just have to look at the long periods of lockdown and deep restrictions in Spain or the UK and the high number of deaths there to see that.

Of course, we are not out of this yet and will need to remain vigilant until greater normality is possible following a global vaccination programme. And the economic toll will be felt for a long time yet because Gibraltar has had to borrow to first stabilize and now kick-start the economy. Revenues have fallen and some of the traditional sectors which have been pillars to our economy – like tourism have collapsed and will not recover for some time.

This is not unique to Gibraltar. What was, however, of our own making is how we arrived financially when the pandemic hit. The Government’s direct and indirect borrowing was already scratching 1.3Billion when we were exposed to the effect of the sweeping pandemic. Only a few days ago the Government announced that they had agreed a loan facility of 500M to refinance borrowing taken out to deal with COVID and to allow Gibraltar to survive. If used this will bring our direct & indirect gross debt close to 2Billion.

While we have supported the emergency measures that needed to be taken from March this year we have also said that if we had arrived at that point in better economic shape this community would have been financially stronger to deal with the rainy days of the pandemic and the rainy days ahead.

But we were not because of how the GSLP Government have borrowed over the last 9 years. In 2011 in Opposition they had criticized the much lower level of debt, but then went on to triple it even before the pandemic started.

We also have the uncertainty over our future relationship with the European Union. As the window for a new deal narrows and the pressure rises we continue to hope for an agreement that will be safe and beneficial for Gibraltar. One which maps out a bold and imaginative future in Europe without compromising on core issues of sovereignty, jurisdiction and control.

We have made clear what our red lines are. We are not part of the negotiations and if and when an agreement does emerge we will evaluate it and tell you if we think it is a good or bad deal for Gibraltar. To leave without a good deal would be a failure as we are a territory in mainland Europe. Equally, desperately signing up to a package of agreements containing concessions on our key red lines of sovereignty, jurisdiction and control would also be a failure.

All that combined with uncertainties as we rebuild the economy and find new markets means that there is a need for a new culture of financial responsibility in Government. It needs to spend wisely, cut waste, be more efficient, stamp out abuse and corruption, deliver better services and embrace technologies. All these measures will save you money and deliver better value for your money. That will then allow more money to go into health, education, social services or housing.

The public sector is now costing you around 56M per month – something which Sir Joe Bossano has described as unsustainable. Instead of better controls what you seem to get is haphazard planning and thinking from a Government increasingly behaving as if it has lost its way.

If a Government tells you one afternoon that it will impose an £8 post office handling fee – a tax on Christmas presents – and the very next morning “clarifies” that it will be £4 – are we really supposed to believe they have a plan. If a Government announces the 7-day closure of Line Wall Road; then the 3-day closure of Line Wall Road, then that traffic can only go North, then that traffic can go south as well and says it will go back to the drawing board – are we really supposed to believe they had a plan.

If a Government tells us to use public transport less because of social distancing rules and starts removing parking areas or hikes parking fees during the same period that it is encouraging car use to preserve social distancing – are we really supposed to believe they have a plan? If a Government that says it wants a green Gibraltar removes import duty on new cars does it really have a plan? If a Government sits on a 47 page Mental Health report that makes serious recommendations for 19months does it have a plan?

Or is this an administration that is high on flashy media presentation and low on policy substance; high on bluster, noise and promises but low on calm delivery of improvements.

There are serious challenges ahead that require clear thinking, cool heads and serious competence. You can rest assured that we will be there every step of the way ensuring that we emerge from this difficult period in a way that safeguards everything that we all hold dear. Ensuring that our community gets through these challenges.

As we look forward to 2021 in the hope of better outcomes and on behalf of myself and all my colleagues I wanted to wish you and your families a happy and peaceful Christmas and seasonal break.