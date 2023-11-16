Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 16th Nov, 2023

Christmas Party at Casemates Square 2023

Photo John Bugeja Christmas Festival Lights in Casemates

By Chronicle Staff
16th November 2023

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) announced further details for the Casemates Christmas Party event , set to take place on Saturday November 25, which is being organised on behalf of the Ministry of Culture.

At 3pm there will be performances by Transitions Dance Academy, JFDance, Las Flamenquitas, The Showdance Company, Grupo de baile flamenco, Lindsay Olivero and Stylos Dance Studios.

At 5pm there is a live band called TCB who will play for an hour before DJ Dani comes on at 6pm. At 7pm Boney M will take to the stage.

“GCS would like to thank AquaGib, The Gibraltar Chamber of Commerce, GFSB and Trends Group of Companies for supporting our Christmas Party event,” said a statement from GCS.

A wheelchair accessible stand will be available with limited spaces on a first come basis, upon production of the Disability Information Card.

