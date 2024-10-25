Christmas Party in Town 2024 set for Nov 23

This year’s Christmas Party in Town will take place on November 23 at Casemates Square, as part of the Christmas Wonderland events, Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) is once again organising on behalf of the Ministry of Culture.

The programme of events starting at 7pm includes performances by DJ Dani and tribute act Queen Revolution as top of the bill.

Queen Revolution are a band from Italy established in 2017 that pays tribute to the legendry band Queen.

“The concert will include many of Queen’s greatest hits, with a great wardrobe and a spectacular performance, allowing the audience to fully experience the magic of Queen,” said a statement from GCS.

The programme of events is: • 7pm to 8pm – DJ Dani • 8pm to 9.30pm Queen Revolution • 9.30pm to 10.30pm – DJ Dani.