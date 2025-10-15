Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 15th Oct, 2025

Christmas string quartet to return for candlelit concert at Holy Trinity Cathedral

By Chronicle Staff
15th October 2025

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has announced the return of ‘Christmas on Strings’ for its second year.

The candlelit concert will take place at The Holy Trinity Cathedral on Tuesday December 16, 2025, starting at 7pm.

A string quartet will perform a selection of Christmas classics and popular favourites in an intimate setting, with musical arrangements by Miguel Monge.

Tickets are priced at £15 and include a glass of mulled wine and mince pies. They are available via www.buytickets.gi.

For further information, contact the Gibraltar Cultural Services Events Department by email at events@culture.gov.gi or by telephone on 20067236.

