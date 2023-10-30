Christmas Wonderland 2023 announced for late November

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture have organised Christmas Wonderland, a two-day event on the November 24 and 25.

On the Friday, GCS will be producing the Christmas Festival of Lights at Casemates Square. This event will include performances by dance groups, choirs, a spectacular lights show and a special appearance by Father Christmas himself.

The events are being organised in conjunction with the Gibraltar Electricity Authority, GibMedia and Fresh Entertainment.

Christmas Wonderland will also see the return of the fair attractions based at John Mackintosh Square from that Friday. The attractions will be free of charge on this day and open as from 7.30pm, to coincide with the switching on of the Christmas lights.

On the Saturday, GCS will be producing a second day of performances at Casemates Square. The Christmas Party will include performances by local dance groups and bands and will also see the return of BONEY M, featuring original band member Maizie Williams.

Minister for Culture, Christian Santos, said: “I am delighted that Christmas Wonderland is been organised as part of the Government’s commitment to produce the Christmas events at Casemates this year, so that more people can enjoy it.”

“The events planned coincide with the Black Friday weekend. We hope our events will support the local business community and that Christmas shopping remains local.”

A full programme of events will be released in due course.