Mon 28th Mar, 2022

Local News

Church appeal for Ukraine collects over £20,000

Archive image of the Cathedral of St Mary the Crowned. Photo by David Parody

By Brian Reyes
28th March 2022

Gibraltar’s Catholic churches have collected over £20,000 as part of an appeal to raise funds for humanitarian efforts in war-torn Ukraine.

The diocesan appeal was led by Bishop Carmel Zammit during the weekend of March 19/20 at all Catholic churches in Gibraltar.

The amount collected so far stands at £20,097.40.

This money will be sent to CARITAS INTERNATIONALIS, which is a Vatican-based charity run on behalf of Pope Francis.

This ensures the money will get to Ukraine as safely and as directly as possible, without passing through additional third or more parties, or suffering from too many diminishing commissions, exchange rates and the like.

Bishop Zammit said: “This is a truly impressive, extraordinary result in such a short time.”

“It reflects the sensitivity to the need of others and the spontaneous spirit of charity for which Gibraltar is renowned.”

The Bishop thanked all those who had contributed generously in support of people in Ukraine at a time of dire need.

The appeal remains open and all further contributions will be sent accordingly.
Bank details in the Diocesan Website catholic.gi and on the diocesan social media.

