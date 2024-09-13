Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 13th Sep, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Citibus adds two new energy efficient buses, adding sustainable capacity

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
13th September 2024

Citibus has introduced two new energy efficient buses to its fleet, with the cleaner vehicles also doubling existing passenger capacity for each trip. Citibus services routes 5 and 10, with the most popular route being from the frontier into the city centre. The two new buses are expected to be on the road within the...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Brexit

Spain open to ‘constructive solutions’ on Schengen controls as Gib treaty talks enter ‘irreversible’ stage

Mon 9th Sep, 2024

Local News

UK counter terrorism officers assist RGP investigate death of journalist, but ‘no specific concerns’ at present

Thu 12th Sep, 2024

Local News

Spain’s Dani Carvajal apologises for ‘Gibraltar español’ chants, adding it was ‘a joke’

Wed 4th Sep, 2024

Brexit

Doughty signals ‘very realistic’ prospect of Gib treaty

Tue 10th Sep, 2024

Local News

King Charles calls Gibraltar ‘a treasured member’ of UK family, as PM vows ‘no compromise’ on sovereignty

Tue 10th Sep, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th September 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Man facing deportation skips court appearance

13th September 2024

Features
National Day Concert showcases local talent and variety in musical styles

13th September 2024

Local News
Iranian migrant fails in second bid for release from custody pending deportation

12th September 2024

Opinion & Analysis
#RichardsRendezvous Memories of an important landmark

12th September 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024