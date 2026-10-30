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Fri 30th Oct, 2026

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Local News

Citizens Advice and University formalise student wellbeing collaboration

By Chronicle Staff
30th October 2026

Gibraltar Citizens Advice and the University of Gibraltar have signed a Memorandum of Understanding formalising their existing collaboration to support student wellbeing.

The agreement builds on work already carried out by both organisations to support students facing emotional and practical difficulties and aims to ensure students from Gibraltar and overseas know where to seek help.

The Minister for the University of Gibraltar, Pat Orfila, supported the signing.

Ms Orfila said: “Nothing beats the compassion of human contact. Reaching out to our students to ensure their wellbeing will always be one of the most important things we can do as educators.”

Discussions between the organisations highlighted the importance of listening to students and creating an environment in which they feel comfortable asking for help.

Students may face personal difficulties, financial pressures and the challenges of adjusting to life away from home alongside their academic demands.

The agreement formally recognises the relationship between Gibraltar Citizens Advice and the University and provides a basis for its continued development.

Gibraltar Citizens Advice thanked University Vice-Chancellor Catherine Bachleda and the University’s management team for their engagement and commitment to student welfare, as well as Ms Orfila for her support.

It also thanked its staff and volunteers for their work supporting people through difficult circumstances.

Through continued collaboration between the University of Gibraltar, the Gibraltar Government and Gibraltar Citizens Advice, the organisations aim to improve awareness of the support available and encourage students to seek help when needed.

“The message to all students, whether from Gibraltar or abroad, is clear: it is okay not to be okay, and no one should feel they have to face their difficulties alone,” they added.

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