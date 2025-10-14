Citizens Advice Bureau outlines support services in presentation to GGCA

The Gibraltar Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) recently delivered a presentation to the Gibraltar General and Clerical Association (GGCA) to highlight the range of services available to support its members.

The session aimed to strengthen collaboration between the two organisations and improve the experience of both GGCA members and CAB clients. Discussions focused on key concerns raised by the community, particularly issues relating to employment and debt.

The GGCA was informed of CAB’s services, which include counselling referrals, employment mediation, and access to the Legal Clinic. The GGCA expressed appreciation for these resources and recognised their value in supporting members facing future concerns.

The GGCA also offered assistance to CAB in further enhancing its services and the quality of advice provided to the community.

The Citizens Advice Bureau will continue delivering presentations to other entities, including Government departments, in the coming weeks as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen partnerships and promote awareness of its services.