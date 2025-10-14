Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 14th Oct, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Citizens Advice Bureau outlines support services in presentation to GGCA

By Chronicle Staff
14th October 2025

The Gibraltar Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) recently delivered a presentation to the Gibraltar General and Clerical Association (GGCA) to highlight the range of services available to support its members.

The session aimed to strengthen collaboration between the two organisations and improve the experience of both GGCA members and CAB clients. Discussions focused on key concerns raised by the community, particularly issues relating to employment and debt.

The GGCA was informed of CAB’s services, which include counselling referrals, employment mediation, and access to the Legal Clinic. The GGCA expressed appreciation for these resources and recognised their value in supporting members facing future concerns.

The GGCA also offered assistance to CAB in further enhancing its services and the quality of advice provided to the community.

The Citizens Advice Bureau will continue delivering presentations to other entities, including Government departments, in the coming weeks as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen partnerships and promote awareness of its services.

Most Read

Local News

Complainant trusted police officer accused of attempted rape, court hears

Mon 13th Oct, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

Gibraltar hosts historic 300th anniversary of Irish Freemasonry

Fri 10th Oct, 2025

Local News

Convent announces death of Admiral of the Fleet Sir Benjamin Bathurst, the Governor’s father

Mon 13th Oct, 2025

Brexit

EU begins phased roll-out of new digital border system 

Mon 13th Oct, 2025

Local News

Jonathan Scott appointed UK Representative and Head of Gibraltar House in London 

Mon 13th Oct, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th October 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
CM says ex-gratia payments were lawful and avoided higher public costs 

14th October 2025

Local News
Speaker tells MPs to avoid casting ‘improper aspersions’ on parliamentary process 

14th October 2025

Local News
Complainant trusted police officer accused of attempted rape, court hears

13th October 2025

Local News
GHT welcome Remembrance Sunday service return to Cross of Sacrifice

13th October 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025