Citizens Advice encourages something special on Grandparent’s Day

The Gibraltar Citizens Advice Bureau (GCAB) is encouraging people to do something “grandful” for Grandparent’s Day on Sunday.

Grandparents Day is a day dedicated to acknowledging and celebrating the important contribution made by grandparents to the well-being and education of children within their family.

It is an opportunity for families to show their gratitude and respect for the older generation and to honour their grandparents.

“Although this year things might be a little different, it doesn’t mean we cannot celebrate Grandparents Day,” the GCAB said in a statement.

“We can show our loved ones just how much they mean to us by doing a simple gesture.”

“It could be a small gift or care package delivered to their door, a video call or even write them a letter just to show how much you are thinking of them on this special day.”

“Grandparents have always played such an important role in family life; they are the major providers of childcare when parents are working. They usually have more time to listen, observe and attend small things that busy parents might not have time to do.”

“All grandparents have one thing in common; the love and joy they experience from seeing their grandchildren grow up.”

Manolo Ruiz from the Gibraltar Senior Citizens Association who has been campaigning for years for Grandparents Day to get recognition added: “It is a day dedicated to the generation to whom many of today’s young families owe so much.”

“So this week do something ‘grandful’ and celebrate Grandparents day on Sunday 4th October 2020 and remember, grandparents are the footsteps to the future generations.”