Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 14th May, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

City and Guilds Level 3 technical qualification in hairdressing

By Chronicle Staff
14th May 2024

The Gibraltar Government together with Mayfair on Main and their training academy The Gibraltar Academy of Hair and Beauty have launched a further vocational qualification, a Level 3 City and Guilds technical qualification in hairdressing.

This adds to their current offerings of Level 2 City and Guilds courses currently offered in Gibraltar’s schools, The Gibraltar College and privately through Mayfair on Main. In addition there are Level 2 courses at the Secondary schools.

The vocational courses in hairdressing have proven extremely successful in training up and qualifying local talent with these internationally recognised qualifications, and since they commenced back in 2019 have seen several success stories, many of whom are already working locally in industry.

Owner of Mayfair and Main and The Gibraltar Academy of Hair and Beauty, Sarah Carreras, said: “We are extremely proud that we have been able to further develop our vocational offering with this advanced City and Guilds Level 3 course designed as a progression route for successful Graduates of Level 2 and for Stylists who are already working in industry and wishing to further develop their skills.”

“We are honoured to be spearheading this vocational pathway for Gibraltar and offering opportunities to local talent which do not stop at simply qualifying individuals; we also run a successful work experience programme which sees our school students gain industry experience in local salons together with placing qualified stylists from our advanced courses into industry in local salons.”

“We are proud to help the industry become less reliant on bringing in talent internationally in a post-Brexit world. Our vocational courses have helped form part of an education revolution for Gibraltar and we are honoured to be on this journey alongside Government.”

Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, said the course was is an excellent example of how the Government can work with Industry to expand the range of opportunities available to young people.

“The Gibraltar College has proved to be the ideal avenue of partnership with Mayfair, and with other entities, and we will continue to explore ways of expanding provision. I’d like to congratulate all involved, in particular the young people who have progressed so well and have promising careers ahead as a result of this work,” he said.

Most Read

Local News

Governor approves appointment of new Supreme Court judge

Fri 10th May, 2024

Brexit

Albares meets Campo mayors and hints at agreement on Gib-EU flights

Mon 13th May, 2024

Local News

Dedication and commitment pay off as GFA girls' football team makes strides

Tue 14th May, 2024

Local News

Former Westside head girl in UK touring theatre production

Mon 13th May, 2024

Local News

Bank scammer takes thousands from local couple

Tue 7th May, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th May 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Artists sketch Sacred Heart Church in Heritage Trust competition

14th May 2024

Local News
Covid memorial design call out to artists

14th May 2024

Local News
Mayor visits Waterport Day Centre

14th May 2024

Local News
STEM Week 2024 at St Mary’s Lower Primary

14th May 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024