ESG welcomes arrival of first electric buses to Gibraltar

The Environmental Safety Group has welcomed the arrival of the first three electric buses to Gibraltar, describing it as a major step towards cleaner public transport on the Rock.

The group said it hoped the new vehicles would lead to a swift roll-out across all routes, replacing existing buses with clean-emission alternatives.

The ESG thanked Stewart Harrison, from the Ministry of Transport, for arranging a visit to the Bus Depot and a tour of the Upper Town route in one of the new electric buses.

The group said it was informed that the Upper Town electric buses would be operating by September 1.

The bus used during the visit is currently intended for Upper Rock purposes.

The ESG said the ride was “extremely comfortable” and welcomed the fact that there were no kerbside emissions.

A spokesperson for the group said: “We trust this step indicates a true commitment to green up all of Gibraltar’s public transport needs that will also comply with Gibraltar’s climate targets and responsibility to public health and safety.”

Members of the Department of the Environment and the Gibraltar Bus Company also joined the trip, during which the group discussed current public transport issues in Gibraltar.