Tue 24th Feb, 2026

Local News

City Hall crest restored after renovation project

By Chronicle Staff
24th February 2026

The official crest at City Hall has been restored following a project overseen by the Office of the Mayor in collaboration with Gibraltar Cultural Services.

Gibraltar Cultural Services supervised the work to ensure the renovation met required standards and respected the historic significance of the emblem.

The restoration was carried out by artisan Andrew Rowbottom, whose craftsmanship has returned the crest as a symbol of Gibraltar’s heritage at City Hall.

