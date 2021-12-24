Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

City Hall holds Christmas Fair

Photos by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
24th December 2021

The Mayor of Gibraltar, Christian Santos, held a Christmas Fair at the City Hall recently.

The fair was a ticketed event which included the Artisan’s Market with locally hand-crafted goods on offer.

There was also an opportunity to meet Santa, which children thoroughly enjoyed, and the event was an opportunity to visit this historical venue. Doors opened at 10am with the fair running until 5pm, and the event was held in adherence to public health guidelines.

It was a ticketed event, with limited numbers to avoid queues at the entrance.

