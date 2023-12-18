City Hall marks inaugural weddings with love stories spanning continents

In the heart of Gibraltar lies City Hall, a venue steeped in history that is now the backdrop of future romantic memories as it becomes a home for marriage ceremonies here on the Rock.

Mr and Mrs O’Sullivan were the first couple to tie the knot in the historic room filled with paintings by the master painter, Gustavo Bacarisas.

The couple met in New Zealand (where Leiana is from, Denis is from Ireland) where the newlyweds will return to on Sunday.

The pathway to their big day has not been an easy one. While their love for each other never waned, they had to wait six weeks in Gibraltar due to paperwork issues.

The bride and groom needed original documents, such as birth certificates, and these took a number of weeks to obtain.

Visa requirements meant that the new Mrs O’Sullivan could only stay in Gibraltar, as travelling back to Ireland was not an option.

Together for nearly four years, the big day finally arrived and they said ‘I do’, ending one journey spanning continents as they embarked on their new life together.

Also getting married on Friday were British and Russian couple Christopher and Yuliia Walker.

The couple decided to get married in Gibraltar because it was quicker and easier to do so than in other places.

Having arrived on the Rock on Tuesday, they completed the paperwork straight away and were all done in time for their flight home today.

And there was another thought lingering too.

“I think we probably just thought, well, John Lennon and Sean Connery both got married here, so if it's good enough for them...” Mr Walker said.

Shortly after they return to the UK, the new Mrs Walker will need to travel to Russia for three to four months while her visa is finalised, after which the couple will continue to build their home in Wigan.

Overseeing the two nuptials at the new home of weddings on the Rock was the acting head of the civil status and registration office, Karl Triay.

Commenting on the new venue he said: “It's absolutely brilliant.”

“I think it befits the occasions that we're celebrating,” he said, adding that even the acoustics inside the room befit a ceremonial process.

“The building that we have currently and the room that was being utilised was substandard and didn't portray what needs to be celebrated and this is a brilliant move.”

“We've worked together with [Minister for Culture Christian Santos] and his team, as well as [CEO of Gibraltar Cultural Services Seamus Byrne] and his team.”

He also noted that the Gibraltar Tourist Board will now promote the venue as an ideal place for a destination wedding.

“It’s the perfect location. We're all extremely happy and we are glad that we've been able to change the location to City Hall,” Mr Triay added.