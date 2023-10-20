Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 20th Oct, 2023

Civil Service shake-up aims to ‘deliver best service possible’

Pic by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
20th October 2023

The announcement of ministerial portfolios earlier this week was followed by a “significant” restructure within the Civil Service, with over 120 officers – including several senior ones – transferred to new roles.

The shake-up was at the request of the Chief Secretary, Darren Grech, and was approved by the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel.

“Under general orders all officers are transferable,” a spokesperson for No.6 Convent Place told the Chronicle.

“In the discretion of the Chief Secretary and at his behest, a significant number of officers were moved as ministerial portfolios were announced to deliver the best service possible.”

“These decisions were made without political influence or direction and were cleared by the Chief Secretary with His Excellency the Governor who approves the moves of senior officers.”

“The Chief Secretary, and, indeed, the Government never comment on individual civil servants, their performance or their positions within the service.”

No detailed reasons were given for the transfers, although plans for wide-ranging reform of the Civil Service to maximise efficiencies had long been announced.

The Chronicle understands the shake-up includes around 10 senior officers within the Civil Service, some in high-profile public roles including the Clerk of the Gibraltar Parliament, Simon Galliano, who was transferred to the Department of Transport.

He has been succeeded as Clerk to the Gibraltar Parliament by John Reyes.

