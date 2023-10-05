Claire Montado’s new book looks into local women’s forgotten narratives
By Frankie Hatton Claire Montado launched her new book ‘Women in Gibraltar - Forgotten Narratives’ at the Garrison Library last week. It was commissioned by the Ministry for Equality after Mrs Montado gave a talk on International Women’s Day about women in Gibraltar and where they are visible in the national record. She was approached...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here