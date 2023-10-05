Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 5th Oct, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Claire Montado’s new book looks into local women’s forgotten narratives

Photos by Frankie Hatton

By Guest Contributor
5th October 2023

By Frankie Hatton Claire Montado launched her new book ‘Women in Gibraltar - Forgotten Narratives’ at the Garrison Library last week. It was commissioned by the Ministry for Equality after Mrs Montado gave a talk on International Women’s Day about women in Gibraltar and where they are visible in the national record. She was approached...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Christian Hook on ‘Portrait Artist of the Decade’ tonight

Wed 4th Oct, 2023

Local News

Dame Judi Dench picks Hook in ‘Portrait Artist of the Decade’

Wed 4th Oct, 2023

Local News

UK ‘strongly condemns’ incursion after Spanish Navy vessel disrupts live firing exercise in BGTW

Wed 4th Oct, 2023

Local News

Body found near Detached Mole is missing Filipino seafarer

Sun 1st Oct, 2023

Local News

‘Del pish’ but with Gibraltar at heart

Tue 3rd Oct, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th October 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
St Joseph break College 1975 positive start to season keeping unbeaten start intact

4th October 2023

Features
Sebastian Rodriguez's opens first solo exhibition 'Day and Night'

4th October 2023

Opinion & Analysis
#SophieSays From Print to Pixels: Preserving Gibraltar’s History

4th October 2023

Opinion & Analysis
#Chasing Nelson: You’re Next

3rd October 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023