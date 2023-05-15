Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Classic vehicle rally set for May 20

By Chronicle Staff
15th May 2023

Gibraltar’s Classic Vehicle Association is gearing up for its Annual Rally on Saturday May 20.

This is the club’s biggest local event with classics of all shapes, sizes and ages filling Casemates from 9am.

“It’s the 20th time the event has been held and it gets bigger every year,” a spokesman for the association said.

The event is free of charge for visitors and after the static display in Casemates Square the vehicles will head off or a tour of Gibraltar, starting with a drive up Main Street at 4pm.

