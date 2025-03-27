Claudia Nastase wins ‘Best in Class’ in International Salon Culinaire

Local baker Claudia Nastase has again returned from an international culinary competition having won prizes for her cake-based art.

International Salon Culinaire 2025 took place over between March 17 to 19 at London’s Excel centre and saw over a thousand entries to the more than 100 individual competitions.

Ms Nastase won gold and Best in Class in four competitions.

In the SC12 Cookies/Gingerbread or Biscuit class, the prize went to her pop-up book gnome village while, in the SC14 Open class, her double-sided vignette contrasting the joys of childhood with a Banksy-inspired plea for empathy was judged the best.

Ms Nastase received similar accolades in the SC3 Miniature Exhibit and SC6 Book or Nursery Rhyme Cake classes.