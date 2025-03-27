Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Claudia Nastase wins ‘Best in Class’ in International Salon Culinaire

By Chronicle Staff
27th March 2025

Local baker Claudia Nastase has again returned from an international culinary competition having won prizes for her cake-based art.

International Salon Culinaire 2025 took place over between March 17 to 19 at London’s Excel centre and saw over a thousand entries to the more than 100 individual competitions.

Ms Nastase won gold and Best in Class in four competitions.

In the SC12 Cookies/Gingerbread or Biscuit class, the prize went to her pop-up book gnome village while, in the SC14 Open class, her double-sided vignette contrasting the joys of childhood with a Banksy-inspired plea for empathy was judged the best.

Ms Nastase received similar accolades in the SC3 Miniature Exhibit and SC6 Book or Nursery Rhyme Cake classes.

