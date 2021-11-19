Clay Pigeon shooting for Prostrate Cancer

The Gibraltar Prostrate Cancer Association this week announced that “The Gibraltar Clay Target Shooting Club will hold a shoot open to members of the public on Sunday the 21st of November 2021 from 10am to 3pm. All proceeds will go to Prostate Cancer Gibraltar.

The shoot will consist of 15 rounds and includes ear protection plugs and a shooting cap. There will be a fee of £15 per person.

Club members will guide and assist all 1st-time shooters, so come along and have a great day with your family and friends.”