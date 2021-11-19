Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 19th Nov, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Clay Pigeon shooting for Prostrate Cancer

By Stephen Ignacio
19th November 2021

The Gibraltar Prostrate Cancer Association this week announced that “The Gibraltar Clay Target Shooting Club will hold a shoot open to members of the public on Sunday the 21st of November 2021 from 10am to 3pm. All proceeds will go to Prostate Cancer Gibraltar.
The shoot will consist of 15 rounds and includes ear protection plugs and a shooting cap. There will be a fee of £15 per person.
Club members will guide and assist all 1st-time shooters, so come along and have a great day with your family and friends.”

Most Read

Local News

Police investigate £18,000 hack

Thu 18th Nov, 2021

Local News

Govt publishes new guidance for private events this festive period

Thu 18th Nov, 2021

Local News

Stark warning from Government as Covid-19 cases continue to rise

Fri 12th Nov, 2021

Brexit

Morton letter offers insight into complex treaty talks

Thu 18th Nov, 2021

Local News

Catering sector and test centre under strain as Covid cases rise

Tue 16th Nov, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th November 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar women’s will play in Under-19 Championship next season

19th November 2021

Sports
The heat is on for top spot in Futsal first division

19th November 2021

Sports
"The Soul Road Runners League" Race 2 (≈10km) this Sunday

19th November 2021

Sports
Women’s squad announced ahead of next week’s internationals

19th November 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021