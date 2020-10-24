Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 24th Oct, 2020

Clay target shooting coming up to its finale

By Stephen Ignacio
24th October 2020

Clay Target Shooters fast approach their seasons finale having just competed two 50 bird shoots of
OT and ABT these last October 4 and 8.
The finale will take place on November 8 and 22 where a club champion will be announced.
The last competitions held this month saw the OT competition won by Kevin Cowles with Gary
Cooper finishing second. Harry Murphy was to finish third. The ABT was won by Tom Sawyer with
Dan Payas in second and Harry Murphy in third after a sudden death single target shoot off with
Michael Gil.
The sport is among one of the many sports impacted by the decision to postpone next summers
Island Games which will now force participants to change their focus towards other objectives

