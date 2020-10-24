Clay target shooting coming up to its finale

Clay Target Shooters fast approach their seasons finale having just competed two 50 bird shoots of

OT and ABT these last October 4 and 8.

The finale will take place on November 8 and 22 where a club champion will be announced.

The last competitions held this month saw the OT competition won by Kevin Cowles with Gary

Cooper finishing second. Harry Murphy was to finish third. The ABT was won by Tom Sawyer with

Dan Payas in second and Harry Murphy in third after a sudden death single target shoot off with

Michael Gil.

The sport is among one of the many sports impacted by the decision to postpone next summers

Island Games which will now force participants to change their focus towards other objectives