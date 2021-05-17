Clean sweep as Eagles crowned hockey champions
It was a clean sweep for Eagles HC this weekend as they completed their league season with five wins out of five against archrivals Grammarians. Although the result was irrelevant on the day with Eagles already having secured the league title after their third match against Grammarians, the outcome will be difficult to equal in...
