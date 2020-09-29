Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 29th Sep, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Clean Up The World campaign puts focus on litter and waste

By Chronicle Staff
29th September 2020

A total of 18 teams took part in this year’s edition of Clean Up The World and removed 12 truckloads of waste from locations around the Rock, both on land and in the sea.

The teams worked across 14 different sites comprising of underwater, coastal, open water, green, communal and revetment hotspots,

Janet Howitt, from the Environmental Safety Group, was full of praise for all those taking part.

She expressed pride that the collective efforts of volunteers had meant the annual clean-up had been held without break for 16 consecutive years.

Globally, the Clean up the World campaign continues to resonate with many communities and the organisers were grateful to Gibraltar for once again getting behind this positive and inspiring initiative.

This year, as well as making a difference to the sites tackled, the organisers filmed the sites during the weekend activity to help spread more awareness and understanding of the issues surrounding litter and waste in the environment.

Reports will also go to the relevant authorities over forgotten areas, or hotspots that spring up exposing underlying problems such as fly tipping.

Chronic issues due to careless and repeated littering will also be highlighted for greater efforts on enforcement.

The even proved a success despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, which meant the organisers had to stick to public health rules and were unable to issue the usual calls for volunteers.

Most Read

Local News

Govt outlines ‘no deal’ changes to passport and travel documents

Mon 28th Sep, 2020

Local News

Customs seizes $40,000 of slimming products in probe into pyramid scheme

Mon 28th Sep, 2020

Local News

Police investigate school ‘hit and run’

Thu 24th Sep, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Cross-border worker with Covid-19 dies in Spain

Sun 20th Sep, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th September 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Sir David Attenborough: I refuse to cry in the corner over the planet

29th September 2020

Features
Two rehabilitated beluga whales take first open water swim

28th September 2020

Features
Young author's book funds water well in Sierra Leone

28th September 2020

Features
Over 300 images to be displayed in photographic exhibition

28th September 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020