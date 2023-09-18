Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 18th Sep, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Clean Up The World takes place this Saturday

By Chronicle Staff
18th September 2023

The ESG has confirmed it has received strong support once again from the community for the global Clean up the World Event which will take place this Saturday, September 23.

“Millions of volunteers in 100s of countries will be taking action in their neighbourhoods to help their environment. With the long established theme ‘Our Place, Our Planet, Our Responsibility’, this campaign provides an opportunity to give something back to the natural environment we so enjoy while exercising civic pride and respect for our surroundings. It also places a spotlight on ongoing problems regarding littering and fly tipping,” said a statement from the ESG.

Over 25 teams, including several schools, will be equipped and ready to go Saturday morning, tackling multiple sites throughout Gibraltar ranging from green areas, coastal, open and underwater as well as urban sites.

“These partnerships have become well established over time and are deeply appreciated. The campaign also sees essential support from agencies and specialists so that difficult to access areas are included,” said the ESG.

“Special mention must be given to the Department of the Environment and Britannia for their assistance with logistics involved at some sites.”

“With the summer dominated somewhat with oil related pollution from the shipping world we now turn our sights to homegrown waste which continues to pervade and mar our beautiful Gibraltar,” they added.

The Clean up Campaign will stimulate discussion and highlight issues among those who take part and reach the wider community via the media.

Among key aims are, greater visibility of fines and enforcement of dumping and littering rules to act as a real deterrent; Increased and improved facilities and more signage to be displayed to promote pride in our environment (info for residents/ rubble tipping/ rubbish in hotspots); Stricter monitoring of shared public spaces used by businesses and the community often leading to dangerous conditions and eyesores.

While teams can no longer apply, fit and active people are welcome to get in touch to be added to existing teams before Wednesday, September 20 via email esg@gibtelecom.net

Most Read

Local News

GSLP has 12 candidates vying for selection, with four MPs dropping out

Fri 15th Sep, 2023

Local News

GSLP announces election line-up after first stage of selection process

Mon 18th Sep, 2023

Local News

£600 fine for Gibraltar’s first e-scooter DUI

Fri 15th Sep, 2023

UK/Spain News

Algeciras wildfire controlled after 24 intense hours

Sun 17th Sep, 2023

Local News

Border chaos as both Gibraltar and Spain tighten immigration checks

Mon 4th Sep, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th September 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
TG will not contest election and plans return to grassroots

18th September 2023

Local News
Nautilus Project's 5th consecutive Gibraltar Sustainable Awards deadline today

18th September 2023

Local News
GSLP announces election line-up after first stage of selection process

18th September 2023

Local News
Gib Bank cycle for Morocco

16th September 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023