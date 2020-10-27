Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 27th Oct, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Clear message from Govt: Stay home this Halloween

By Chronicle Staff
27th October 2020

The Gibraltar Government’s message this Halloween is to stay at home.

In a statement, No.6 Convent Place said parties and trick or treating should not take place in order to stop the further spread of Covid-19 in Gibraltar.

“The mixing of persons and movement door to door, particularly of children, can spread the virus and this presents a risk to the elderly and vulnerable members of our community,” No.6 said.

“Public Health advice strictly remains to keep social distance and to avoid unnecessary contact with people outside of existing bubbles.”

“In order to protect Gibraltar, the public are reminded that gatherings should not exceed 16 persons and that only eight are allowed to share a table in a restaurant.”

“Restaurants and bars are reminded that they should not host any organised Halloween parties either.”

“Members of the public, and particularly parents, are urged to ensure that their children observe the advice on this issue and avoid placing weaker members of our community at risk.”

“As the numbers of active cases in our community has risen, we must take care to protect our neighbours, our health services and ourselves.”

“The best advice this Halloween is to stay at home.”

Most Read

Local News

Sharp decline in positive cases detected, as CM poised to deliver Covid update

Mon 26th Oct, 2020

UK/Spain News

Spain announces new state of emergency as Covid-19 infections soar

Sun 25th Oct, 2020

Local News

Virus cases rise to 13 among ERS residents

Sun 25th Oct, 2020

Local News

Govt to announce new restrictions to stem rise in Covid-19 cases in Gibraltar

Sun 18th Oct, 2020

Local News

No immediate impact at border as Spain announces new state of emergency to counter rising Covid-19 infections

Mon 26th Oct, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th October 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Footballers face fines for breaches of flexible Covid-19 protocols

27th October 2020

Local News
Top of the Rock hike raises stroke awareness

27th October 2020

Local News
Police arrest man in mushroom drugs raid

27th October 2020

Local News
Man arrested in Chatham incident released without charge

27th October 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020