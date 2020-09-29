Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 29th Sep, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Clear message on World Heart Day: look after your heart

By Eyleen Gomez
28th September 2020

Louis Casciaro, a heart transplant patient, and Isabella Ramognin, a survivor of three heart attacks, have a message for Gibraltar on World Heart Day tomorrow: wear red, do some exercise and, above all, look after your heart. Organised locally by the Gibraltar Cardiac Association, World Heart Day aims to work towards reducing the number of...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Govt outlines ‘no deal’ changes to passport and travel documents

Mon 28th Sep, 2020

Local News

Customs seizes $40,000 of slimming products in probe into pyramid scheme

Mon 28th Sep, 2020

Local News

Police investigate school ‘hit and run’

Thu 24th Sep, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Cross-border worker with Covid-19 dies in Spain

Sun 20th Sep, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

28th September 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Customs seizes $40,000 of slimming products in probe into pyramid scheme

28th September 2020

Sports
Gym users must wear masks, but not whilst exercising

27th September 2020

Sports
Pepe Reyes cup doubts

27th September 2020

Sports
Young referee withdraws from FIFA list

27th September 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020