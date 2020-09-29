Clear message on World Heart Day: look after your heart
Louis Casciaro, a heart transplant patient, and Isabella Ramognin, a survivor of three heart attacks, have a message for Gibraltar on World Heart Day tomorrow: wear red, do some exercise and, above all, look after your heart. Organised locally by the Gibraltar Cardiac Association, World Heart Day aims to work towards reducing the number of...
