Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 14th Dec, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

Cleverly and Albares meet in Madrid against backdrop of Gib treaty talks

Photo by Eyleen Gomez.

By Chronicle Staff
14th December 2022

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will meet his Spanish counterpart, Jose Manuel Albares, in Madrid today against the backdrop of the ongoing negotiation for a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar’s future relations with the bloc.

Negotiators are continuing with talks this week as they work toward an agreement that will guarantee frontier fluidity after Brexit while respecting longstanding red lines on sovereignty, jurisdiction and control.

The meeting was announced by Spain’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs on Wednesday morning and comes too on the eve of the 40th anniversary of the reopening of the border on December 15, 1982.

Despite a lack of public detail about the content of the Gibraltar negotiation, all sides have repeatedly expressed a willingness and desire to reach a deal that will lay the foundations for what has been described as “an area of shared prosperity” between Gibraltar and the Campo.

But there was confirmation too in recent weeks that despite having brought positions closer, there were still complex areas of difference between the two sides even after 11 formal rounds of negotiation and constant work in between.

Negotiators had hoped to seal an agreement before December 31 this year, but there is no formal deadline for the talks to conclude one way or the other.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo will give a press conference at No.6 Conevt Place at 7pm after the meeting in Madrid, which will be joined by Gibraltar representatives when it covers Gibraltar issues.

Most Read

Local News

Schengen border checks cause delay for British passengers diverted to Malaga

Tue 13th Dec, 2022

Brexit

Spain extends Brexit transitional measure and looks beyond Dec 31 as treaty talks resume

Tue 13th Dec, 2022

Local News

In ‘no deal’ scenario, new EU system will bring tech-driven change to border

Mon 12th Dec, 2022

Local News

RGP warns of fraud targeting local shops with losses over £100,000

Mon 12th Dec, 2022

Local News

Global runner ticks Gibraltar off his list

Tue 13th Dec, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th December 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
Spain extends Brexit transitional measure and looks beyond Dec 31 as treaty talks resume

13th December 2022

Brexit
In annual Gib resolution, UN welcomes efforts toward cross-border relationship ‘based on dialogue and cooperation’

13th December 2022

Brexit
‘Flexibility of mindset’ and ‘absolute determination to succeed' underpin treaty talks, UK ambassador says

1st December 2022

Brexit
Treaty negotiators still pushing for ‘early agreement’ as Gib rehearses ‘no deal’ readiness

30th November 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022