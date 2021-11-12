Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 12th Nov, 2021

UK/Spain News

Climate activists deflate tyres of ‘luxury’ cars in carbon emissions protest

By Press Association
12th November 2021

By Lucinda Cameron, PA Scotland

Climate activists have deflated the tyres of “gas-guzzling luxury cars” parked on city streets as part of action to raise awareness about carbon emissions.

Tyred of SUVs said the tyres of around 60 4x4s in the west end of Glasgow were deflated in the action, as the Cop26 climate change conference takes place in the city.

Activists placed “climate violation” flyers on the windscreens, which stated: “Your SUV contributes to the second biggest cause of carbon emissions rises in the last decade.

“This is why we have disarmed your car by deflating one or more of its tyres.”

It added: “Action is required from you: Go small. Go public transport.”

Some motorists hit by the action on Thursday took to social media to air their frustration.

Victoria Young tweeted: “To the idiots who did this to my car as I’m trying to get to Paisley High Court this morning, did it ever occur to you that the driver might have to use their vehicle in an emergency? It’s being reported to @PoliceScotland.”

Tyred of SUVs said that no tyres were damaged in the action.

A spokesperson for Tyred of SUVs said: “If 4×4 drivers were a nation, they’d be the 7th biggest polluters on the planet (Source: International Energy Agency). If the 1% won’t take responsibility for the climate destruction they wreak, we’ll make them.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We are aware of these incidents and there will be increased patrols in the area to provide reassurance to local residents.”

