Thu 23rd Nov, 2023

Local News

Clinton apologises for ‘quite inexcusable’ language aimed at CM

By Brian Reyes
23rd November 2023

GSD MP Roy Clinton apologised “unreservedly” on Thursday after insulting the Chief Minister during a heated exchange in Parliament using language described by the Speaker as “quite inexcusable”. GSD MPs had been pressing for more detailed responses to their questions but were told by the government that in the past, when such detailed explanations had...

