Clinton apologises for ‘quite inexcusable’ language aimed at CM
GSD MP Roy Clinton apologised “unreservedly” on Thursday after insulting the Chief Minister during a heated exchange in Parliament using language described by the Speaker as “quite inexcusable”. GSD MPs had been pressing for more detailed responses to their questions but were told by the government that in the past, when such detailed explanations had...
