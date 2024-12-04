Clinton attends BIMR PAC Network Event in Malta

GSD Opposition Shadow Minster for Public Finance Roy Clinton attended the BIMR Public Accounts Committee Network Event in Malta to stay informed on best practices for public financial scrutiny and reiterated the GSD's commitment to establishing a Public Accounts Committee in Gibraltar if elected.

Mr Clinton was again invited to participate, as an observer, in the CPA British Islands and Mediterranean Region (BIMR) Public Accounts Committee Network Event last week.

The BIMR network is an informal grouping of people who have a professional interest in effective and efficient spending of public money and the event is organised on a self-funded basis.

“I was pleased to have again been personally invited to participate in this one day PAC networking event together with other interested individuals from the devolved parliaments in the UK and other crown and overseas territories hosted by the Parliament of Malta,” said Mr Clinton.

“This enables me to keep up to date on the latest thinking and issues that PACs face. On the agenda were matters such as ‘Challenges facing small PACs’; ‘How digitalisation and AI can help PACs’; and ‘Auditing the UN sustainability goals’.”

“I am committed to such an important scrutiny function for which Gibraltar remains the only UK overseas territory without such a body and undermines the ability of Parliament to ensure the taxpayer receives value for money.”

“A Public Accounts Committee is something the GSLP/Liberals continue to oppose but the GSD is committed to deliver, and to that end by keeping myself informed I am ensuring we will be ready to implement a PAC when we are elected into Government.”