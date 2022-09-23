Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 23rd Sep, 2022

Close to 500 volunteers ‘Clean Up the World’ in Gibraltar

By Chronicle Staff
23rd September 2022

Close to 500 volunteers in 28 teams helped remove 13 truckloads of waste from 20 plus sites, across Gibraltar last weekend.

The Environmental Safety Group thanked all volunteers, team leaders, partners and sponsors for another energetic and successful Clean Up in Gibraltar.

“Civic Pride was shining loud and clear with schools, clubs, the young and not so young, shoulder to shoulder, eliminating harmful waste from many natural environments,” the ESG said.

The ESG thanked the Base Team who looked after team equipment and saw to everyone’s needs.

Highlights included waste craned up from Seven Sisters; a few heritage sites, upper rock sites, beaches, various revetments, and more.

Hotspots of particular concern included open areas being used by commercial entities which also serve as public spaces and are poorly monitored, serviced and managed and end up becoming dangerous environments.

Reports, with feedback from team leaders, will now be compiled and the ESG said it will step up its campaign to see more action taken to address these hotspots and ensure green spaces and coastal areas are better protected.

“We want to see greater efforts in deterrence and prevention and action taken on the lessons learnt after this Gibraltar wide clean up,” the ESG said.

