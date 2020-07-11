Close to four billion euros wiped off European Football
The European Club Association, which looks over the interests of European clubs has this week revealed how over E3.6 billion has been lost in European football due to the Covid-19 crisis. The report highlights that even though seven out of the ten leagues assessed had returned to competitive football, even without the transfer market taken...
